Palmerston North near the intersection of Main and Princess Streets. Photo / Google Street View

Palmerston North residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) August-October seasonal outlook.

The report states that a cold snap, along with likely frosts, is expected for early August in the central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

The report states the colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, impacting weather patterns during August in the Southern Hemisphere.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said while Palmerston North can expect a colder start to the month, it will get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”