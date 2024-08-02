Palmerston North near the intersection of Main and Princess Streets. Photo / Google Street View

Palmerston North residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August – October seasonal outlook.

The report predicts a cold snap and likely frosts for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to the month is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, affecting weather patterns during August in the summer hemisphere.

Niwa’s principal scientist of forecasting and media, Chris Brandolino, said while Palmerston North can expect a colder start to the month, it will get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”