Nine-year-old Eshan Khan's debut novel available exclusively at Awapuni Library

Eshan Khan, 9, with his first story. The Haunted Castle can be read at Awapuni Library. The photobomber is Eshan's brother Yusuf, 5. Photo / Judith Lacy

Donald is trapped in a haunted castle and then discovers an abandoned city. Will he use the diamond sword? Will he get the flying shoes to work?

To find out, you'll need to read The Haunted Castle by Eshan Khan.

Eshan has just turned 9 and this is his first book. It is available exclusively at Awapuni Library.

Eshan, who goes to West End School, was inspired by the adventures of Dutch-American mouse and journalist Geronimo Stilton.

"It was almost like a horror movie," Donald says in the book. "I finally found a room, opened the door and found two soldiers. I took out my sword but they were just pretend. So I wore the armour and continued that haunted castle journey."

Eshan typed the novel on his iPad and copied and pasted images from the internet to illustrate it.

Reading is one of his favourite things and his favourite author is Dav Pilkey.

He is writing a sequel to The Haunted Castle, which will be finished next year, and has plans for a third book in the series.

Like all authors, Eshan is conscious of his image and wasn't sure if he should smile or look serious for the photo. His default pose was balancing his book on his head.

Awapuni librarian Laura Clifford says Eshan is a regular visitor.

One day he was printing a copy of his story and Clifford asked if she could put one in the library as it is always good to have local content on the shelves. She told Eshan when he becomes a famous author Awapuni can say they had his book first.

The Haunted Castle is not on the official library catalogue but can be read at the library, or copies can be made to take home. It is in the action and adventure section.