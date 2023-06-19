Palmerston North City Council is looking at no longer granting consents for pokie machines at new venues

New Pasifika arts residency

Together with Creative NZ, Palmerston North City Council is paving the way for Pasifika artists with an exciting new residency. This 12-week programme aims to provide a platform for upcoming and established Pasifika artists from the Manawatū-Whanganui region to express their unique artistry and cultural heritage. Applications through the council website are now open, with a deadline of 4pm on Saturday, 8 July.

Group Manager – Community Services, Anton Carter, said this is an excellent opportunity for local Pasifika artists.

“Pacific arts include Pasifika artists undertaking contemporary and heritage arts projects in all forms, including craft and object art, dance, literature, music, theatre, weaving, carving, film and visual arts.”

The successful individual or group selected for the residency will receive a stipend totalling $20,000 from Creative NZ.

The selection process will involve a committee made up of council staff and local Pasifika arts community members. The winner will be announced during the region’s first Pasifika Arts Fonotaga (conference) on Saturday, 29 July, at Square Edge. The residency itself will run from September to November this year.

For more information, visit https://www.pncc.govt.nz/Community/Pasifika-artist-in-residence





Gambling policy review

Palmerston North City Council’s Chief Planning Officer David Murphy said they are seeking community input on whether to have a ‘sinking lid’ for pokie machines in the city.

“We’re reviewing our gambling policies and proposing some changes and we’d like to hear from the public about those changes.

“Council has two gambling policies. These policies set the number and location of gambling venues in Palmerston North.

“The main change we are proposing is the introduction of a ‘sinking lid’ clause. This would mean that we will no longer grant consents for pokie machines at new venues, or any additional machines at existing venues. Over time, the number of pokie machines in the city is likely to reduce as existing venues close.

“Other changes to the two policies are considered minor and involve the changing of some wording to make the policy easier to understand and the updating of organisation names.

Find out more and let us know your thoughts at www.pncc.govt.nz/gambling .

Submissions are open until 4pm on Monday 10 July 2023.

A hearing is expected to be held in August 2023.

The City Council will meet in September to consider all the submissions and decide whether to adopt the updated Gambling Policies.



