A celebration of all things pop culture and fandom is returning to Palmerston North.
The Armageddon Expo ‘Palmygeddon’ will be in town this weekend for the fourth consecutive year and founder and director William Geraldts said it will be a “diverse celebration of geekdom”.
“We’ve got all sorts whether its gaming, fandom, anime and everything in between. There’s going to be something that everyone will like and enjoy. A lot of fandoms are quite singular as in you watch it or enjoy it by yourself with a couple of friends. Armageddon is a place people can come and celebrate together.”
Over 10,000 people are expected to attend the event and Geraldts says with a Just Dance area, a Nintendo Chill Zone, racing simulators, a board game library, airsoft and plenty more, there won’t be a boring moment.
“We’ve got a whole lot planned. The board game library is quite popular. It’s a free thing that people can use to try a new game out. Our racing simulators and Just Dance area are always a hit. There’s so much going on that everyone will enjoy.”