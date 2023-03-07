Sheepdog trials return to the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North this weekend.

The New Zealand Rural Games return to Palmerston North this weekend after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The annual event celebrates the country’s rural sporting heritage.

Visitors can watch and participate in a wide range of events, from sheepdog trials, Highland games and gumboot-throwing to more unusual events such as the speed-shearing and cow pat-throwing competitions.

Aussie giant Luke “Blue Mountains” Reynolds returns to take on the Kiwis in the Sir Eion Edgar Southern Hemisphere Highlander Champion event.

Fourteen people from across the North Island, including one woman, will compete in the inaugural Golden Loader Forestry Championships.

World-record-holding shearers Sacha Bond, Megan Whitehead and Jack Fagan will compete in the Speed Shearing Championship.

Four-time winner of the NZ Golden Pliers, Tony Bouskill from Napier, will take on leading fencers, including his dad, in the Speed Fencing Championship.

The chainsaw-sculpting competition has changed to a demonstration and auction as most of the participants have been affected by the flooding, including one who lost their home.

Founder Steven Hollander says the Rural Games celebrate our country’s rural heritage and showcase some of our oldest sports, along with some quirky ones like egg roulette and cow pat-throwing.

Social media influencer Tangaroa Walker had a go at shovelling coal at the last Rural Games, held in 2021.

Comedians Jono and Ben and social media influencer Tangaroa Walker will join in for some hijinks.

Laureus World Sports Awards nominee and dual Paralympian Cameron Leslie, former All Black captain Ian Kirkpatrick, and the ninth-fastest bowler on the planet, Adam Milne, will have a go at the egg throw and catch.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says the Rural Games is a must-see event for anyone who loves sports, outdoor activities and all things rural.

“Rural New Zealand has received a battering in recent weeks, and it’s important that we support rural sporting groups and communities through events like this.”

The New Zealand Rural Games Trust works hard to ensure its events are free to the public.

The trust runs several scholarships for rural youth entering tertiary study and supports charities such as Rehoming Standard Bred Horses and Working Dogs and Gumboot Friday.

Chairwoman Margaret Kouvelis says those charities return to the games this year, and there will also be a big push to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

“Our neighbours are doing it hard right now; the scale of the disaster is unprecedented. Given that, for the first time, we will fundraise to support those who are having to rebuild their lives, farms, orchards, vineyards and businesses.”

The city council is providing free overflow parking on Railway Reserve, while Horizons Regional Council will provide free bus services in Palmerston North, Ashhurst and Feilding for Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the March 10 - 12 event in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, including schedule, map and accommodation options, visit ruralgames.co.nz.