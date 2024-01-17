New Zealand reading ambassador Alan Dingley brings the written word alive in Feilding.

New Zealand reading ambassador and Palmerston North librarian Alan Dingley brought his advocacy for lifelong reading to Feilding on Monday.

“With many children’s books being a gateway to inspiration, big feelings, and values-based messages, books can act as either a mirror to see yourself in, or a doorway to help transport you to another place,” Dingley says.

He joined the Manawatū District Libraries free summer holiday programme to present to a mixed-aged audience. His presentation redefined reading from being a quiet, solitary activity to one of performance, excitement and imagination as attendees were introduced to new stories and characters narrated through his changing voices and expressions.

When it came time for an imaginative story to be created through audience input, children eagerly wanted to add their part to the ever-growing tale of animals escaping the zoo.

Community services manager Adie Johansen says reading out loud to a child at a young age helps to build a stronger connection between caregiver and child.

“It helps to instill lifelong learning and leads to the development of conversation, questions and inquisition. It’s easy to default to say ‘I’m not a reader’ or ‘I don’t have time to read’ but the reality is we read every day whether it’s a book, social feed or building plan.”

While Dingley’s programme is often presented to children, he encourages adults to read without fear of judgment. “Pick up a children’s book to rediscover a lighter side of reading. And remember, if you don’t like the book, you don’t have to finish it. Find a book you love and lose yourself in each page.”

The Manawatū District Libraries summer holiday programme continues until Friday, January 26. Check out what’s on at feildinglibrary.co.nz.



