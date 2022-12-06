Sport Manawatū chief executive Kelly Shanks says you can have it all and still prioritise your family. Photo / Supplied

Raising three boys as part of an active whānau, Kelly Shanks is no stranger to getting out and about and enjoying all the spaces and places our rohe has to offer.

Before joining Sport Manawatū in October as chief executive, Shanks built a strong track record in directorship with Think Hauora and Te Whatu Ora – MidCentral, as well as her previous time with Sport Manawatū from 2010-2015 as general manager.

Shanks has always loved the philosophy of Sport Manawatū and the opportunities it offers to connect and work in partnership with and within the community.

“Growing up, I had very supportive parents that were always very active, they supported me in trying many different activities. I aspire to ensure everyone has the opportunity to take part in active recreation and play, recognising that not everyone has those opportunities, with many barriers in place for whānau.”

Originally from Scotland, Shanks has been in Palmerston North for more than 20 years and speaks highly of the city as a great place to raise a family.

“You can do it all in Palmy. It doesn’t take long to get somewhere. With so much on offer and being so central, there are so many great places to work, to play, and do sport.

“Most importantly for me, having no family here, the ability to create a strong network of friends was very important. I can do this by playing sport, coaching and still have quality time with my children.”

Shanks is passionate about working in partnership with ethnic communities, increasing opportunities to better access active recreation and play.

“It’s important to take the time to understand the needs, challenges and aspirations of the community and work in partnership with them to create community-led solutions, programmes and innovations.”

Shanks also fosters kittens from the SPCA and is a volunteer business mentor for women.

“It’s not easy, it’s hard work, but you can have it all and still prioritise your family. Giving back to the community is important to me, it’s all about the people, and being able to contribute towards this is a huge passion of mine.”