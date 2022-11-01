Mayor Grant Smith and new deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb hongi in celebration of her appointment. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

It's unlikely mention of the Local Government Act 2002 has brought such applause and cheers.

But when Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith emphasised it when taking his oath of office for the second time last week it was understandable.

Smith and councillors Mark Arnott, Brent Barrett and Rachel Bowen had to redo their oaths after the wording they were given did not mention the act.

Acting chief executive Chris Dyhrberg said the incorrect wording of the oath meant it was not legal.

The break in proceedings while the correct wording was obtained was easily filled by Rangitāne performing waiata. Smith thanked the band for taking control at the vital time.

For good measure, Vaughan Dennison, who was first up after the four repeats, said Local Government Act 2002 twice.

Roly Fitzgerald, Debi Marshall-Lobb and Kaydee Zabelin read out their oaths in te reo Māori followed by English.

At the end of his oath, Orphee Mickalad added "help me God". Family members made traditional African tribal sounds to express their excitement.

Rangitāne kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe acknowledged the first two Māori ward councillors, Fitzgerald and Marshall-Lobb, and Rangitāne councillors who went before them.

He pointed to the city crest behind him with its depiction of Māori and non-Māori walking together.

Rangitāne leader Te Peeti Te Awe Awe told us we have to walk together and we do it in love.

"I just thank the good Lord for blessing us all with a great city, not a bad mayor too, he's not too bad," Wiremu Te Awe Awe said.

Dyhrberg thanked Rangitāne for their engagement in an ongoing productive partnership with Papaioea.

It was heartening to see so many candidates vying for the opportunity to serve the city.

That gave elected members some idea of the scrutiny they had placed themselves under and a hint of the responsibilities and expectations city residents had placed in their hands.

The installation of elected members was part of the city's democratic heritage that dates back to 1877 when George Snelson headed the first borough council, Dyhrberg said.

The 2022 installation broke new ground with the establishment of Māori wards. They represent the Crown's determination for Māori to contribute to local decision-making and were welcomed by mana whenua Rangitāne.

"Council is a big waka that requires collaboration and cooperation before progress can be made and council officers are a vital component of its crew," Dyhrberg said.

"Around this council table, you are part of a team the electorate has chosen and empowered to work for their good and for the good of the city."

The council represented a healthy mix of continuity and experience, aligned with freshness, he said.

Smith thanked voters for making the effort to carry out their democratic duty and vote and for returning to the council chamber a blend of tried and true along with the new - freshness and youth, "in what is quite possibly a perfect two-to-one ratio".

Smith acknowledged his wife Michelle, children Regan and Emma, father Tony and father-in-law Laurence who were all at the inaugural meeting.

Smith said issues facing the council are the local business economy, infrastructure, Three Waters, housing, sustainable growth, council efficiencies, decarbonisation, and elected members engaging and communicating with residents in an effective and meaningful way.

Elected members had taken a solemn public pledge to serve the city, to paddle and navigate the good ship Te Papaioea.

Longtime Palmerston North resident Paul O'Brien performed Celtic style but with an indigenous flavour a pepeha he wrote.

Our village is called Palmy

In the beautiful Manawatū

Our people are the Rangitāne

And this pepeha is for you.

For those looking for new material for quizzes, Smith and Arnott both have the middle name of our new King, while Barrett shares his middle name Arthur with King Charles III and William Wood his middle name George with another of the King's given names. Rachel Bowen does not have a middle name, while Arnott has three - Gordon Charles Campbell.