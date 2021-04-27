Netball: Palmerston North's Grace Manson meets superstars at first ANZ Premiership game

Grace Manson with Pulse midcourter Claire Kersten during Grace's ANZ Future Captain outing. Photo / John Cowpland / Michael Bradley Photography

Palmerston North netballer Grace Manson, 9, got a taste of the action when she met her superstars of netball at the first game of the ANZ Premiership between the Pulse and Northern Stars last week at Fly Palmy Arena.

Grace, who is in Year 5 at Hokowhitu School, won the chance to meet captains Gail Parata (Pulse) and Maia Wilson (Northern Stars) and led the teams on to the court as part of the ANZ Future Captains programme. Her best friend Madison Parsons, a Parkland School student, accompanied her.

Grace was surprised to see lots of obstructions despite netball being a non-contact sport, but was impressed by the agility of the players.

"Maddie Gordon went flying! There was lots of shoving," she said.

Grace was thrilled to meet the players, especially her favourite and fellow defender, Kelly Jury.

"I got to high-five all the players as they entered the court and I wished them good luck. I got the whole team's signature on my flag but I got Kelly to sign my ticket."

A keen netballer herself, Grace is looking forward to working on her attack but loves playing defence. She picked up some valuable tips watching the elite game courtside.

"Every time I attack I score, but I don't enjoy it as much. My main focus is defence so I'm going to keep my hands up and jump higher for the ball this season."

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor says the bank is committed to its support of netballers nationwide.

"That's why we're giving 94 young people from all over Aotearoa the chance to be part of the ANZ Premiership and to meet their netball heroes as an ANZ Future Captain. After such a tough year for the netball community in 2020, it's great we can offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our country's youngest netball fans and players."

Applications for the ANZ Future Captains programme are now open at anzcourtside.co.nz.