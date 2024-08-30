Some of the people who play netball with Netball Manawatū.

When Ashleigh Kate applied for a $160,000 grant on behalf of Netball Manawatū she had big ideas for what the money would be used for.

Now the group has been granted that money by the New Zealand Community Trust and Kate, who is the general manager, said they’re going to use it across all areas of the organisation.

Some of the priorities are competition development, with a focus on increasing participation across all levels; coach development; skill development of people participating in the sport; upskilling top athletes to achieve accolades at a regional level; and community engagement.

“The funding will go across all the programmes we deliver. We have found because of this we are able to continue to keep up with the current demand of our community or elevate each programme to the next progression stage.”

Kate said the grant, which is the biggest they have ever had, would allow Netball Manawatū to continue to facilitate competitions and listen to the voices of the community.