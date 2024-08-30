Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Netball Manawatū secures $160,000 grant for community and athlete development

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Manawatu Guardian·
3 mins to read
Some of the people who play netball with Netball Manawatū.

Some of the people who play netball with Netball Manawatū.

When Ashleigh Kate applied for a $160,000 grant on behalf of Netball Manawatū she had big ideas for what the money would be used for.

Now the group has been granted that money by the New Zealand Community Trust and Kate, who is the general manager, said they’re going to use it across all areas of the organisation.

Some of the priorities are competition development, with a focus on increasing participation across all levels; coach development; skill development of people participating in the sport; upskilling top athletes to achieve accolades at a regional level; and community engagement.

“The funding will go across all the programmes we deliver. We have found because of this we are able to continue to keep up with the current demand of our community or elevate each programme to the next progression stage.”

Kate said the grant, which is the biggest they have ever had, would allow Netball Manawatū to continue to facilitate competitions and listen to the voices of the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Netball Manawatū general manager Ashleigh Kate.
Netball Manawatū general manager Ashleigh Kate.

Kate started at Netball Manawatū in 2019 as the development officer, and as time went on, she upskilled and learned to be able to support her role as best as she could.

“I knew I owed that to a sport that gave so much to me.”

Eventually, when the opportunity to apply for the general manager position came about, she “put her best foot forward”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Fortunately, I was successful and was able to adopt a vision of inclusivity, diversity, honouring the legacy and community collaboration. I have enjoyed the ups and downs this role has given, and feel I am a better person for it.”

Kate said netball “practically runs in her blood” so she always dreamed of making an impact and helping people achieve their goals and aspirations within the sport.

“I wanted to be able to give back in so many different ways to a community who gave so much to me and my family.”

For her, one of the best parts of the job is the people she meets, the opportunities that have opened up, and collaborating with others who have a similar focus but need support.

“I love watching all levels grow, develop and feel safe to participate in a community that offers what they need in those moments.”

She said her family have been big contributors to her career, along with her son who “reminds me the importance of doing your best, adapting and being flexible”.

“I owe it to a lot of people who had faith in me to succeed – I feel very grateful for the handful of people who have been a part of this journey with me.”

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian