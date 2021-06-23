National Volunteer Week celebrated with draw for Centrepoint tickets

Kane Parsons is staring in a comedy about Palmerston North volunteers can win tickets to. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North's volunteers are being recognised with the chance to win tickets to see a Centrepoint show.

Not just any show, but one celebrating the city's history.

Volunteer Central and the Palmerston North Community Services Council are celebrating National Volunteer Week with a giveaway.

Volunteer Central event manager Juliana Chang says the giveaway is a celebration of the city, volunteers and Centrepoint.

"It's amazing how we could collaborate and do something special for volunteers."

They have 50 double passes to Centrepoint Theatre's comedy The Complete History of Palmerston North (Abridged) to give away.

The Complete History is written and directed by Gregory Cooper and stars Regan Taylor, Jessica Loudon and Kane Parsons. It zooms its way through Palmy's past and present faster than a stock car doing laps around The Square.

Funding for the tickets has come from the city's 150 Year Community Event Fund and mayor Grant Smith.

Chang hopes the giveaway will inspire other organisations and businesses to think how they can celebrate their volunteers.

Entries close at 12 noon on July 9 for The Complete History on Thursday, August 5 at 7.30pm.

Volunteers for any local community groups can enter the draw. Enter at

tinyurl.com/PalmyVolunteers

Entries close 12pm, 9 July 2021