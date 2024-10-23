Larissa said there’s no way Bosco would have happily let someone do this to him.
“The thing that concerns me is that we have pet clippers, and he does not like them even with someone holding him, so I wonder how they have managed to do this to him twice. I hope they haven’t sedated him.”
The couple, who live in Roslyn, spoke to their vet about the mystery, and also posted on Facebook about it.
While the vet hadn’t heard of any other cases of cats coming home with haircuts, several other cat owners on Facebook had similar stories of their cat disappearing for a while and returning home with part of their fur shaved.
One such owner was Shannyn Harris who lives in the West End area of Palmerston North.
Her cat Hissy, a domestic white short hair, has had several run-ins with the phantom cat-shaver, she said.
He’s gone missing a few times in the past six months and each time has returned with sections of his fur shaved, with shaved patches ranging in size from 10 to 30cm.
It’s not just the mysterious shaving that worries her, but that whoever is doing this is actually hurting him in doing so.
“Sometimes he would come home bleeding from where he had been shaved and it had caught his skin – his shaved patches were always right down to the skin.”
As Hissy’s name implies, he’s not the sort of cat who would willingly approach a stranger, she said.
“He is a very unfriendly cat, hence the name, and would never approach a human he didn’t know.”
Harris said each time Hissy returned after a run-in with the phantom cat barber, he would behave differently for a while, staying inside for the next few days which he never normally does.
She put a tracking collar on him but the first time he went out afterwards he came home without it and she was never able to track it again.