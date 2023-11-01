My Walk In Wardrobe is returning to Bell Hall this month.

New Zealand’s largest sustainable fashion market, My Walk In Wardrobe, is returning to Palmerston North.

At the end of the month Bell Hall will have full clothes racks, providing keen shoppers with the opportunity to update their wardrobes before summer.

My Walk In Wardrobe founder Katy Pakinga says the event first came to the city in August.

“We had such an amazing response we’ve decided to bring it back again. We know Palmerston North people love to buy vintage and pre-loved clothing. We’re looking forward to coming back.”

People can book a stall at the market to sell their pre-loved or vintage clothing, but there is a limited number of spaces left, says Katy.

“Many of our stallholders are clearing out their wardrobes. We also have professional thrifters who purchase items and then repurpose them, upcyclers who create something different and artists who paint their original artworks on clothes. There is always a large variety which will give buyers an opportunity to restock their wardrobe for summer’s warmer weather.”

Keen shoppers look through the clothing racks at the previous My Walk in Wardrobe Palmerston North event.

Katy says My Walk in Wardrobe not only helps buyers and sellers but the environment as well.

“Textiles are the main polluter when it comes to landfill. We need to do better and rather than throwing out clothes and buying more, we can slow down the process by buying pre-loved clothing.”

At the end of each market, stallholders can donate any unsold clothes to local charities to be given away rather than being on-sold.

Katy says she has tips for keen shoppers.

“If you come at 10am, be prepared to line up. If you’re like me and don’t like the crowds, come in after lunchtime. This will give you plenty of time and space to wander around and look at the different stalls. If you’re looking for a bargain, come after 1pm. Chances are stallholders will have slashed their prices to sell their wares. Make sure to bring your reusable shopping bag.”

The Details

What: My Walk in Wardrobe- Palmerston North

When: Saturday, November 25 10am-2pm

Where: Bell Hall, Waldegrave St, Palmerston North

Other: Gold coin entry, cash-only sales. Bring reusable shopping bags



