More than 30 Palmerston North roads to be resealed over the coming months

Over 30 Palmy roads to be resealed in the coming months.

More than 30 roads around the city are being resealed in the coming months as part of the council's ongoing maintenance programme to keep residents safe on our roads, and the roading network in good shape.

Each year the council reseal a number of roads throughout the city and this year it is releasing their full work programme enabling travellers and residents to have plenty of advanced notice.

Next week resealing will begin on a large section of Tennent Drive between Massey University and Old West Rd.

This means a large portion of Tennent Drive will be closed on both sides from 9.30am-7pm from Monday.

This has been advertised on traffic signs around the area this week.

The main detour is up Summerhill Drive and via Old West Rd.

Those needing access to Massey University and the Food HQ Campus will need to enter through the back of Massey University on Old West Rd, and will then be assisted over the cordoned area by traffic management.

Buses and emergency services will be let through the cordoned area.

Summerhill Drive will have a reduced speed limit during these times so council is asking everyone to please be patient, plan your journey ahead of time, and on rainy days build in extra time for travel.

Council is also asking that people travelling from Aokautere to the city to please slow down near the Old West Rd turnoff, and let people access the detour with ease.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, but if the fine weather turns to rain, it may take longer.

This work needs to happen at daytime for the right temperatures for the seal.

Council has intentionally chosen a time where Massey University isn't as busy.

Contractors are also starting work later to allow the morning traffic peak to pass.

The council says road resealing plays two vital roles - it waterproofs the road and protects the structure underneath, limiting potholes and therefore reducing road failures.

It also ensures the road is smoother to travel on.

As a result, not only are the roads safer, but by protecting the road from water getting into the pavement, the reseal ensures the road is more durable and does not require more expensive repairs in the future.

Roads being resealed this year include portions of College St, Ferguson St, No 1 Line, Tremaine Ave, Tennent Drive and Milson Line.

A full list can be seen at pncc.govt.nz/road sealing.

Traffic management, including stop/go signals, road closures, and lane closures will be needed for some of the work.

Most of the sealing work will happen on weekdays to avoid excessive noise in residential areas at night.

Sealing work requires the higher daytime temperatures to cure the reseal treatment.

Where possible, the council is trying to limit work around peak traffic periods.



Mayor Grant Smith is thanking residents for their patience.

"We know when people see road cones around the city it can be frustrating, but cones are also a sign that we're keeping you safe, creating or maintaining the services you need, and keeping up with our city's growth."

The roads being resealed are determined predominantly by an assessment of damage, age of the road, daily user numbers and the weight and types of vehicles using the road.

However, there may be an occasion where priorities change due to the conditions and assessments.

Residents and businesses along these streets will receive a letter ahead of the work and with major streets, regular updates will be provided on the council Facebook page and via traditional media.

Road resealing is just one part of how residents are kept safe on the city's roads.

If residents ever have a concern about a road, the council encourages them to take a photo and use the Snap Send Solve app, or get in touch with them.

