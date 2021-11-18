More Linton Camp streets become poppy places

Warrant Officer Class One Raymond Kareko explains the significance of the new poppy places. Also pictured are Armistice Day MC Joe Hollander and interpreter Sarah Billing. Photo / PNCC

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Six more Linton Camp streets are now poppy places, acknowledging their wartime and military service associations.

The streets were revealed at this year's Palmerston North Armistice Day commemoration and are: Alamein Grove, Canea Pl, Horseshoe Pl, Inglis Way, Jervois Rd and Kippenberg Drive.

El Alamein, a town in Egypt, was the scene of a decisive World War II battle during the North African campaign, while Canea, a city in Crete, is where the battle for the island occurred in 1941. It was during this battle Kiwi Charles Upham earned his first Victoria Cross.

Horseshoe Pl is named in honour of 161 Battery Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery who deployed to the Horseshoe fire support base in Vietnam in 1967.

Major General Lindsay Merritt Inglis was a senior officer of the Second NZ Expeditionary Force in World War I and in 1916 he received the Military Cross. He also served in World War II.

Lieutenant General Sir William Jervois was a British military engineer and Governor of New Zealand from 1883 to 1889.

Major General Sir Howard Karl Kippenberger was an officer of the New Zealand Military Forces who served in both world wars. He is considered New Zealand's most popular military commander.

After outlining the significance of the street names, Warrant Officer Class One Raymond Kareko said they symbolised New Zealand's achievements as well as the pain and cost of the country's participation in war.

Mayor Grant Smith said the poppy is our most distinctive symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Thirty-one Palmerston North streets and sites of significance have the poppy symbol.

Eleven Linton Camp poppy places were unveiled in 2019 and six last year. More Linton Camp sites will be announced at the next two Armistice Day services, Smith said.

Steve Parsons provides an update on the Poppy Places Trust's work. Also pictured are Armistice Day MC Joe Hollander and interpreter Sarah Billing. Photo / PNCC

Poppy Places champion Steve Parsons challenged Palmerston North City Council to, wearing its defence city hat, consider erecting memorial displays similar to the Memorial Park poppies at the main city entrances.

He said residents should appreciate what they have around the city. "It's very leading edge."

• INFO To discover all the poppy places across New Zealand visit poppyplaces.nz.