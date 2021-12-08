Mobility scooter hire scheme launched for Palmy's Victoria Esplanade

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith and mobility scooter initiator Brian Jeffares at the launch of the free scheme on Monday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith and mobility scooter initiator Brian Jeffares at the launch of the free scheme on Monday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mobility scooter users now have the choice of a comet or a cutie to let them smell the roses.

Brian Jeffares' dream of people being able to hire mobility scooters to explore Victoria Esplanade and the riverside attractions has come true, just in time for summer.

At the launch of the free service on Monday in the Esplanade rose gardens, Mayor Grant Smith thanked Jeffares for his determination to get the project off the ground. "You get things done, well done."

The retired Awapuni resident had gone to see him and put in a submission to the council's 10-Year Plan.

Smith said the service was going to be a terrific asset to the city and complement the mobility scooter available for hire at i-Site.

Jeffares said the journey started in New Plymouth where he could hire a scooter to explore the coastal walkway and he was inspired to push for something similar in Palmy when He Ara Kotahi opened. "It took a while to get on the right track."

He thanked council officer Aaron Phillips for being the glue in the whole thing.

One scooter is on long-term loan from Enable New Zealand and its EASIE Living store and demonstration centre. Enable sold the second at a discounted price and it was paid for by Olive Tree Trust.

Enable New Zealand general manager Michelle Riwai thanked Jeffares for championing the project.

"It's someone in the community who has a bright idea that gets these things kicked off."

Enable is a national organisation that provides support for disabled people to live everyday lives in the community.

The Heartway Cutie and Invacare Comet scooters are hosted by Lido Aquatic Centre which will take care of bookings and maintenance. To book a scooter ring 357 2684.