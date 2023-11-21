Will city councillor Mark Arnott manage more than two hot dogs this Missoula Day? Photos / Judith Lacy

Missoula Day returns on Saturday, this time with the chance to win a trip to Palmerston North’s sister city.

Last year’s Missoula Day celebrated the 40th anniversary of the sister city relationship.

By spending $20 in participating shops from now until the end of Missoula Day, people can go into the draw to win a trip for two to Missoula in Montana in the United States next August.

The prize includes flights, six nights’ accommodation, breakfasts and transfers.

Montana Day is once again being organised by Palmy Business Improvement District (Bid).

General manager Matthew Jeanes says last year’s event brought more than 4000 people into the city centre. The event also stimulates the economy and adds to the city’s vibrancy.

There will be free miniature hot-rod car rides, a bouncy castle, a giant slide, face-painting, popcorn and candy floss.

Entertainment will include American line dancing from DanceWorks, DJ Fresh and singer Amy Sorrell.

The Verdict Cafe will have American-themed menu items for sale on Saturday - Oreo thickshakes, American hot dogs and buttermilk chicken and fries.

The hot dog eating contest returns at 3pm - turn up on the day to enter. It will be split into two age groups: 12-16 years, and 17-plus. Contestants will have three minutes to down as many dogs as possible, eating at speed in the hope of winning a $50 voucher for The Verdict Cafe and earning the title of Palmy’s hungriest hot dog gobbler.

City councillor Mark Arnott is having another attempt at the title. He says, without being tongue-in-cheek, that he has been practicing his hot dog eating skills weekly for the past 12 months.

“In my spare time when I’m not reading council agendas, I’ve been watching many hours of YouTube footage from competitions around the world, thus believe I have my hot dog eating skills down to a fine art and [they are] second to none.”

There will also be a best-dressed competition, so hunt out some Missoula-style attire - Jeanes says think Yellowstone National Park, cowboys, rural.

Missoula Reserve in Kelvin Grove celebrates the sister city relationship between the American city and Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith led a delegation to Missoula in June, which included city council international relations manager Gabrielle Loga.

She says Missoula Airport gave off a similar vibe to Palmerston North Airport, being smaller in size and rather relaxed, with the exception of a giant grizzly bear mounted by the luggage belt.

“As we were driven into town, the similarities between Missoula and Palmerston North in terms of size, the make-up of the population of a university town, and unmistakably, the city’s design, with a river running through it, became apparent to all delegates who were new to Missoula. We felt right at home.”

Loga says Missoula is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, magnificent peaks and breathtaking wilderness.

“Every Missoulian we came across was friendly, down-to-earth and very excited about the city’s friendship with Palmerston North.”

The Missoulian newspaper’s report of the visit made much of Smith speaking first in Māori.

“While indigenous people in both cities have faced oppression, assimilation and colonisation, Wednesday morning’s council meeting exposed a key difference. In Palmerston North, the Māori language is normalised, and in New Zealand in general, Māori is recognised as an official language,” the article said.

Missoula Day in The Square will run from 12pm-4pm.