Milson Rotary funds new vehicle for Palmerston North Surf Patrol

Cliff Bennett of Milson Rotary, who saw the Palmerston North Surf Patrol vehicle was rusted, and fundraised for this new one. Photo / Supplied

When Cliff Bennett was leading a group of Rotarians to collect litter at Himatangi Beach, he had time to inspect the surf patrol's vehicle.

Bennett was part of a Rotary off-site visit and afterwards they enjoyed a barbecue at the Surf Life Saving clubrooms.

"When I looked at their Suzuki, it was rusting away.

"They wouldn't get a WOF next inspection," he said.

"Yet it's essential for towing the rescue boat to the beach and back to the clubhouse afterwards."

It was then he had an idea.

The vehicle had to be replaced and Milson Rotary could help financially.

He took the idea to the Rotary board and they agreed to part sponsor a replacement vehicle together with other Palmerston North businesses.

"We saw a need and went for it.

"The PN Surf Life Saving patrol has worked tirelessly for decades patrolling the beach and saving lives.

"I could think of no better cause."

The vehicle was purchased through Euro Cars and signage was added free by Capture Signs.

The Suzuki then did the rounds of the businesses that contributed before being handed over to the surf patrol at the start of their season.

"We're a local Rotary club and we're committed to funding local projects," Bennett said.