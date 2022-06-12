Are you a thermometer or a thermostat when it comes to conversations? Photo / Unsplash

OPINION:

Pick three words that describe you at your best self.

Set a daily alarm on your phone with these three words and when it goes off use the opportunity to check if you are thinking, speaking and acting in line with these attributes.

This is a simple yet great tool for facilitating higher performance. (Oh, and it is very challenging as well!)

As part of my continual development, I recently completed a high-performance coaching certification. It was intensive. It was next level and exceeded my expectations. Always a good thing when one invests a lot into something and commits to 4am starts for a week, thanks to the session being run on Zoom in California!

On the one hand, there was nothing new and, on the other, the format, structure and deep questioning were insightful, positively challenging and powerful. Often, it is not what we are taught or asked but how.

In my training I often use the analogy of being a thermostat or a thermometer. Thermometers read the temperature and a thermostat sets the temperature. Some people are like thermometers - every conversation they go into, they adjust themselves to match the tone and character of the conversation. If it is miserable and negative they will add to the conversation with their take on the topic at hand. They often then feel down and negative. If it happens to be a good conversation, then they feel uplifted.

A thermostat on the other hand sets the temperature. People such as these understand that where they focus their words and energy will lead others to do the same. Be it a positive or negative focus and energy.

Most people can relate to working with somebody and doing the daily check as they watch the person arrive to see which version of them is coming to work - the grumpy version, the happy version, the angry and irritated version, etc. Working with people like this is exhausting. The saying walking on eggshells is often used.

Which version of you do you choose to bring to work, home, sports, church or social group? You have a choice. It starts by deciding who we will be when we get out of bed each morning. It is easy to get swept up in the negativity that swirls around us. There is a lot we can do to ensure the best of us arises every day.

From choosing what we read, watch and listen to before bed and when we arise. Watching our thoughts and words and our attitudes - e.g. the attitude that I "have to" go to work as opposed to "I get to go to work". I like the simple challenge of the three words - much like a thermostat, it allows you to have a point of regulation, a set point of how you will behave and who you want to be. When we are clear on who we want to be, we can focus on being that person every day and that is who we will become.

What are your three words? Set an alarm and set forth the best of you every day.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.