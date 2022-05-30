People can put up with a lot if they have hope for a better future. Photo / Unsplash

Leading people comes with challenges. Adding change into the mix increases the complexity. One can rightfully argue that "change is the only constant" and therefore one is always leading and navigating through change.

The change I am referring to is significant change - where the main focus of the business and the people employed are affected. For example, managing Covid, war, restructures, mergers and acquisitions, and similar major challenges.

The acronym change gives six key pointers on how to manage change well.

C - Come to terms with the fact that the status quo needs to go. As a leader, if you have not accepted the current situation needs to change and/or is being forced to change by outside forces then your lack of conviction and belief will be projected to your team. You need to believe in the requirement for change - people look to leaders in times of uncertainty.

H - Help others see the wood for the trees. When there is uncertainty we tend to cling to what we know. We look for certainty in the familiar. Change is not easy for most people. Kubler Ross graphed the emotional state of people through change from shock to disbelief and denial, through to depression, experimentation with the new through to gradual acceptance.

A - Accept different reactions that people have. You are not responsible for other people's actions and reactions - only your own. People process things differently. Give as much time and space as you can. Take the time to slow down and ensure you get and keep people on board.

N - Navigate well. All the best-laid plans of mice and men will confront obstacles. When leading your team you need to stay calm and look for the opportunities and respond accordingly. A key element is to ensure you communicate exceptionally well. It can be argued that communication is as important as the navigation because this is how you keep the whole team on board.

G - Goal clarity is essential. Change is uncomfortable. Let people know why there is a need for change. Paint a picture of the benefits of the change. This is where vision casting comes into its own. People can put up with a lot if they have hope for a better future.

E - Encouragement, ongoing education, setting clear expectations and taking extra care to communicate and affirm underpin all of the above. Done continuously through the process these elements help change to be a lot smoother. It can initially feel like it is a lot slower but like the navy seals say, "slow is smooth and smooth is fast".

Here's to managing your changes well.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.