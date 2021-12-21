Mike Clark's Business Bites: Quality of business determined by relationships

It is the quality of relationships that make for the most meaningful memories. Photo / Unsplash

This week I wrote the 300th blog for Think Right. Six years ago we started to do our weekly three-minute Learning Bites video clip and blog. It is incredible to think it has been six years since we decided to start what was then a relatively new trend.

It is wonderfully apt to have written this 300th blog as the final one for this year before we shut down to enjoy a Christmas break. It is also lovely to look back over this year writing for the Manawatū Guardian and having the privilege of sharing business insights with readers.

Do you take time to set goals and key milestones you want to reach? Do you enjoy the moment when you arrive at key milestone points and when you achieve goals? This is an area I have been working on for many years, as I am aware I can get to a milestone and then look to the next one without stopping to appreciate all the effort, energy and focus it has taken to get to where we are now.

There is a lot of research that shows enjoying successes sets you up to be more likely to repeat them - just in case you needed added incentive to take a tall poppy moment!

I hope you will take time out over this Christmas period to have a break, to connect with those who are near and dear to you. In the business of life, making time to enjoy the moment and reflect back can be very rewarding. On reflection, I find it is the quality of relationships that make for the most meaningful memories.

I saw a recent Tony Robbins quote that resonated with me: "The quality of your life is in direct proportion to the quality of your relationships." American businessman, author and syndicated columnist Harvey Mackay relates this life principle back to business very well.

"The quality of your life is determined by the quality of your relationships. The quality of your business is no different."

The year 2021 certainly has been filled with many uncertainties and opportunities for learning. Have you taken time to reassess and re-evaluate your priorities? Are you making the right amount of quality time for your personal relationships? This past year have you given your key clients the attention they deserve or have you been too distracted?

A great tip is to use start stop continue - what you should 1) continue doing (it's worked so do more of it) 2) stop doing (stuff that's not working) and 3) start doing (ideas that hold opportunities).

You cannot change the past. You can learn from it. It helps to stop and reflect on your experiences and learnings. Remember while you have no ability to change the past, you can start where you are and change the ending. May these holidays be filled with love, peace and joy and give you the time to make tomorrow all you dream it could be and more!

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.