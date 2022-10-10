Put some thought into your corporate gift giving this year to create a positive impression that lasts into 2023. Photo / 123rf

Put some thought into your corporate gift giving this year to create a positive impression that lasts into 2023. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

It is important to show appreciation to both your staff and your clients and suppliers. As the year draws to an end, it is common for businesses to give thank-you gifts to their best clients, and I encourage business owners to consider how they show appreciation to their staff and suppliers.

As this year has shown, you could have many people wanting to buy your products, but without the raw materials and the team internally to process and add value to those materials, it is impossible to deliver.

Giving gifts is often tricky because, in this festive season, it tends to be one of a multitude of gifts; and it can be difficult finding a gift for someone who doesn't have obvious or apparent needs. If thought isn't given in choosing the right gift, there is a high risk people will not remember what you gave, or possibly even that you gave them a gift. Giving the right gift, however, can keep you front of mind throughout the coming year.

Things to consider when you are looking to give a gift:

· Have you made a note of what your team members like and dislike, and are you aware of any allergies people might have if you are looking to give food?

· Are you aware of things you should avoid, being aware of personal choices such as healthy options, halal or vegan foods?

· Have you considered the environmental message your gift supports and how it aligns with your clients' ethics? Alcohol is a popular gift - ensure it is appropriate and take time to consider your clients' choices or views around this. You do not want to be remembered for a negative reason (a cheap wine to a connoisseur can offend rather than show appreciation).

· Personalised gifts can work well, as can supporting local and making that part of your messaging.

· Donating to charities on behalf of the business is another effective strategy (plant a native tree as a gift).

Alternatives to gift giving can include hosting a team day or barbecue, doing a factory tour, or inviting your stakeholders to be part of an initiative for good in the community.

Whatever you choose to do, ensure you have a systematic methodology for how you will choose which clients and people you will reward, and to what level. The more thought and planning you put in ahead of time, the greater the likelihood you will be able to create something that is special and memorable.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.