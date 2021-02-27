Mike Clark's Business Bites: Networking easy way to share your passion

Networking involves a handshake so my five points use your hand as a constant reminder.

Do you have an amazing business that no one knows about (one of the many best-kept secrets of Manawatū)?

Do you wish there was an easy way to share your passion and let more people know what you offer?

Have you considered attending a networking event but just don't know where to start?

Word of mouth is the Kiwi way of spreading news. When I emigrated in 2004 multiple websites shared stats that emphasised this, eg, more than 65 per cent of jobs are found through WOM.

The 2019 MBIE National Survey of Employers confirms this trend: "Employers with job vacancies most commonly found staff to fill these jobs through word of mouth (64 per cent)."

There are multiple ways to leverage this including online reviews, star ratings, testimonials and case studies. However if you want to share your passion, knowledge and enthusiasm with local people, networking is best.

Before you retreat and stop reading, thinking hot pokers in your eyes would be preferable to entering a room full of strangers, I have a handy five-point guide that can help. Find the right group and give this a try.

Not sure where to look? Ask i-SITE, CEDA, the city council. In addition to my note below, networking groups offer a lot of assistance - the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce runs a networking event for newcomers with a fun training segment; BNI, MYPN, and Women and Business have a strong education focus. Specific groups like Network of Skilled Migrants, Tech CEO Meetup and others are very welcoming.

Networking involves a handshake and so my five points use your hand as a constant reminder:

Thumb - Thumbs up is a sign all is good. Before going into an event check your mindset and self talk. You get more of what you focus on - so focus on what you want more of!

Pointer finger - points the way. Know why you are going. Have a clear stated purpose - eg, meet two people and have meaningful discussions. Find someone whom you can help or learn from and organise to have coffee later in the week.

Middle finger - This stands out above your other fingers (for most people). Remember to look for things that stand out with people you meet and use this to start conversations, eg, "I see on your shirt that you work for …", "Tell me more about that."; "Your orange dress/necklace/brooch is very eye-catching, you must get a lot of compliments about it?"

Ring Finger - is about relationships. Be interested in the other person - this actually makes you interesting! Have some questions you can fall back on - "What got you into your current career?"; "What were you doing before that?"; "What do you do when you are not working?"; "How often do you attend events like these?"

Baby finger - final finger is a reminder that networking is as much about what you do after an event as it is about what you do before and during the event. Follow up with people. Build connections.

Networking works if you are prepared to work the network! Give it a try.

Any questions you have about business feel free to email me at mike@thinkright.co.nz.

• Mike Clark is director, lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.