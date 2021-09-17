Mike Clark's Business Bites: Look for opportunities to be kind

Like refreshing raindrops, if we all do what we can, where we are, right now we could soak our people and our nation in love and gratitude. Photo / Unsplash

Are you feeling swirled about with doom and gloom?

Do you worry if it will ever improve? Are you wondering what you can do?

I am writing this in a plane seat en route to Christchurch. It is my first flight in a while. It is a stark reminder and reality check. From flying weekly to having month-long gaps between flights it is a confronting measurement of the levels of disruption.

We have been very blessed with work. This is thanks to being an early adopter of technology pre-Covid, having an offering that can be delivered remotely and also having a solid customer base. Many people and businesses are not so fortunate.

Many of those in travel, entertainment, food and adventure industries have been heavily negatively impacted.

"What can we do?", "what can I do?" are questions I hear a lot.

It is unlikely many of us are in any position to change the world, New Zealand, or even our city. Looking at how we can make a positive difference can be daunting. Opportunities to have a huge level of impact come along rarely. However the opportunities to do something small, meaningful and positive surround us in abundance.

Start with yourself. Are you being good to you? A quick check – "If you spoke to your friends the way you speak to yourself (in your head) would you have any friends?" Be kind to you. Drink water. Eat well. Get a solid sleep. Talk well to yourself and about yourself. Be good.

Look for opportunities to be kind to others. Be intentional. You do not know their story. Watch your assumptions and look for the best in others. We tend to find what we seek.

Practise smiling. Smiles are a good kind of contagious. People tend to respond to a smile with a smile. It feels good. Say nice things to people. Be proactive without conditions. You are not responsible for other people's actions and reactions – only your own. Be nice.

Support local if you are in a position to. When we look after ourselves we have the energy to look out for others. Sometimes this is with our words and actions. It can also be in our spending. Some are doing it hard out there – look to buy local, refer local and leave a great online review.

These are little actions. Like refreshing raindrops, if we all do what we can, where we are, right now we could soak our people, our communities, our city and our nation in love and gratitude.

That has got to be better than the doom and gloom circulating. Start now. Use what you have. Be generous. Be kind. Be good. As Gandhi said, "be the difference you want to see in the world".

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.