Mike Clark's Business Bites: Create a culture where all can flourish

Psychological safety is the most important aspect to get right when building successful teams. Photo / Unsplash

What is the age range of your team? How many generations in your workforce? Do you find younger people harder to understand?

For the first time in history there are five generations in the workforce. Maturists/Silent Generation (1928-1945), Baby Boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), Generation Y (1981-1996) and Generation Z (1997-2012). Gen Y and Gen Z are often bundled as Millennials.

The years defining each generation fluctuate hugely depending on which research you follow but the tension that often arises is agreed upon across businesses, industries and community groups.

The ethos and driving principles of each group radically define their approach to life, work and each other. I often explain that Baby Boomers grew up in the post-World War II social environment and had to make life work. Their work ethic is huge. Their approach leans towards "work so that you can live".

Their kids (Gen X) grew up in an easier world, watching their folks work so hard they tend to lean towards "there is more to life than work, let's work so that we can live".

Gen Y and Z kids have grown up in a safer world and are often accused of leaning towards a "why work - let's just live" attitude. This was highlighted in Time Magazine's cover story in 2013, "The ME ME ME Generation - Millennials are lazy, entitled narcissists who still live with their parents".

Depending on where you fall in the age range, your upbringing and experiences, you will have your opinions. When it comes to work, however, you are most effective when working together - in a company the people need to form a team and as the saying goes: "Together everyone achieves more." When working with a multi-generational workforce use the acronym TEAM to create a culture where everyone can flourish.

Test your assumptions. Before holding grudges, have a conversation. Test your assumptions of intent. "Seek to understand before being understood," as Stephen Covey so eloquently put it.

Enter their world and explain your viewpoint and worldview. Taking time to see things from different perspectives is what led to the creation of industry-changing companies like Uber and Airbnb.

Ask when you don't understand and when you are not sure your message has been understood. Communication is the most frequent focus area in team sessions. I define communication as "the understanding between two or more people". I have learnt to use phrases like, "if I understood/heard you correctly you want/meant … " and "To ensure I have been clear in my communicating can you please let me know what you heard me say/what you are going to do."

Make it safe and easy to give and receive feedback. Manage conversations in the workplace to ensure they are building - and not targeting - under-represented groups. As Google identified in their classic re:Work study, psychological safety is the most important aspect to get right when building successful teams.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.