With all the uncertainty and unpredictability in the world at the moment, your ability to communicate well gives your team stability and a sense of certainty and security. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION:

When was the last time your team gave you a suggestion? Do you ask your customers for feedback? Have you read online reviews about your business?

Communication skills are a prerequisite for running a successful business. You either need them or need to employ someone who has communication skills. Not communicating well leads to tension buildups. This applies in friendships, families, social groups, sports teams, businesses and even at a national and international level. The recent Wellington protests are a good example of communication gone wrong. Both sides felt unheard and the fallout will have ripple effects.

What about your organisation? Do you listen? Do you invite feedback, do you encourage open discussion and the sharing of ideas?

IBM was one of the first large multinationals to allow working from home. By the time the rest of the world caught on to the idea and started following suit, IBM was in discussions with its teams as it looked at reversing its decision and insisting people come to work. It had observed physical separation reduced causal interactions and it led to a reduction in innovative ideas - the very lifeblood of the organisation.

With all the uncertainty and unpredictability in the world at the moment, your ability to communicate well gives your team stability and a sense of certainty and security. A large part of communicating well involves listening. Are you open to feedback? If a team member saw something they were concerned about or they had an idea, are you safe to approach? What about your customers - can they give you feedback without you getting defensive?

When I read reviews online it is easy to see which companies welcome feedback and are looking to improve and those that are closed and respond from a place of frustration and anger. People choosing to give feedback gives you the opportunity to improve.

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.