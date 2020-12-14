Migrant Cindy Nguyen overcomes challenges to work in Palmerston North

Cindy Nguyen shares her journey to Palmerston North at the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatu's end-of-year celebration.

Cindy Nguyen is a dreamer.

But she's not dreaming of owning a luxury yacht, meeting a Hollywood superstar or winning Lotto.

Her dreams are what many New Zealanders take for granted - citizenship.

Two years ago, she achieved her dream of studying and working in Palmerston North.

"The next dream is becoming a citizen, I just want to stay here and contribute my skills and knowledge."

Now Nguyen is an asset management officer at Palmerston North City Council, analysing which council assets need maintenance, renewal or development, the service levels required and the best way to manage risks to those assets.

This work will feed into the council's 2021 to 2031 long-term plan.

Nguyen is on the Skilled Migrant Internship Programme, facilitated by the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū.

Nguyen was born and grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, the capital of Vietnam.

She describes her family as poor but hard-working.

Nguyen's mother died when she was in her first year of university and, as well as continuing her Bachelor of International Business, she took on work to support her elderly father and younger sister.

"My dad always says, 'education can change your life for the better and therefore the world will be better'. That's true. I studied really hard."

After graduation, she worked for a cosmetics importing company, then for a property development firm.

"Sleep follows hard study and with sleep comes dreams. I dreamed to study abroad and open my eyes to the world."

Nguyen researched education systems and lifestyles in various countries, with New Zealand coming out on top.

"It has a very good reputation for education, friendly citizens and beautiful nature. And Palmy has all those things."

She completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Business at Massey University in 2019.

Nguyen found it difficult to understand the Kiwi accent and culture and struggled to find a job that would enable her to settle in New Zealand.

Rather than turning in on herself, she asked for help from experienced people, from Massey and from her volunteer networks.

Nguyen also attended career and cultural workshops, including those organised by the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū.

She learnt in Kiwi workplaces a positive can-do attitude, contributing ideas and getting involved in conversations at breaks are valued.

Nguyen is passionate about volunteering. In Vietnam, she was an active member of the International Youth Club and the Catholic Church.

At university, she was a Massey guide and is now involved with the Manawatū Multicultural Council, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and Network of Skilled Migrants.

She enjoys connecting newcomers with the community.

"That's what I like to do, connecting people I think is my strength."

When she arrived in Palmy, she knew no one and her husband had to initially stay in Vietnam.

She doesn't mind admitting she was scared.

Volunteering is not just about making your CV look impressive, she says.

"For me, volunteering is the way you integrate into the local community, gaining a better understanding of the local culture, sharing your kindness, which will last forever."

Skilled migrants can speak at least two languages and are not only experienced but adaptable.

Her advice to newcomers is to work hard, study hard, try your best and maybe luck will come.

"Stand tall even if you are short like me."

A tough life doesn't squash you but makes you stronger, she says.

"Dream a big dream and try your best to make it come true. If the dream doesn't scare you, it's not big enough."