MidCentral takes over running hospital pharmacy

The community pharmacy is now in the hospital foyer, and from today is under MidCentral DHB management.

The new name, Te Rau Rongoā ki Ruahine, and the transfer in management, is a significant step for MidCentral DHB.

The integration of pharmacy services is aimed at creating a more streamlined service for patients.

Chief pharmacist Lorraine Welman said bringing the community pharmacy under MidCentral DHB would cause less confusion for pharmacy users.

"The new pharmacy will be a one-stop-shop for the dispensing of medication to outpatients and members of the public.

"Those who previously had to wind their way through the back corridors of the hospital to get to the hospital pharmacy will now be able to get their prescriptions on the way out.

"It will be a far more streamlined process for our patients, as well as our pharmacy team."

Operations executive for Uru Arotau - acute and elective specialist services, Lyn Horgan, said the change in pharmacy services will benefit the MidCentral community.

"Te Rau Rongoā ki Ruahine will provide greater options to ensure community pharmacy services can be provided on public holidays if required, as well as improving co-ordination in dispensing for patients on discharge."

The Pae Ora Paiaka Whaiora Hauora Māori Health Directorate gifted the community pharmacy with the name Te Rau Rongoā ki Ruahine, which in accordance with the kaupapa of Te Wao nui a Tāne and Pū Rongoā, the source of medicine and medicinal knowledge.

Te Rau Rongoā ki Ruahine acknowledges the medicinal properties found in the leaves of plants within the forest.

The name also recognises the pharmacy's location at the front of the hospital, which is likened to the leaves from the plants/trees that reach out first to a person as they enter the Great Forest of Tāne.

The last part of the name "ki Ruahine" places the pharmacy on Ruahine St.



The pharmacy will initially open from 9am to 5pm due to the need to complete some renovations to the space.

Once the work is completed, the hours will be 9am to 6pm.

The works include the installation of a private consultation room for patients to discuss medication with one of the pharmacists.

The pharmacy will also dispense the continence products previously provided from the shop next to Materials Management.

Horgan said MDHB was incredibly grateful to the Barham Pharmacy Group for providing exemplary service in managing the pharmacy for the past 20 years.