Mid-City Probus Club members Ron and Helen Walker with the Ōamaru stone sculpture he made to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They have now been married 67 years. Photo / Judith Lacy

Old people shouldn't eat health foods - they need all the preservatives they can get.

This was one of the jokes shared at Mid-City Probus Club of Palmerston North's monthly meeting last week.

Jokes aside, the club is on the hunt for more members to add to the 74 it already has.

Probus clubs in New Zealand and Australia provide retirees with the opportunity to connect socially and Mid-City has been operating since 1995.

"We're a nice friendly club and it would be good to encourage a few more people to join," says Robyn Galpin, who is in charge of recruitment.

As well as monthly meetings with guest speakers, the club has a library, walking group, theatre/film group, bi-monthly Sunday afternoon teas, and regular outings. One coming up is to Brancepth Station, a colonial homestead and gardens east of Masterton. Another is guess who is coming to lunch - the hosts don't know who the guests will be and the guests bring the food.

Ellen Gould shared her love of knitting with other members. "If I'm sitting, I'm knitting." Photo / Judith Lacy

Last week members displayed their hobbies - everything from card making and gardening, to spinning and sculpture.

The club meets on the first Tuesday of every month (except January), 9.30am at the Palmerston North Bridge Club.