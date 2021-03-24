Michael Higgins Memorial Golf Tourney fundraiser for Arohanui Hospice

Some of the players at a previous Michael Higgins Memorial Golf Tournament. Photo / Supplied

Arohanui Hospice is holding it 12th annual Michael Higgins Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, March 25, at the Manawatū Golf Club.

Last year's tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19 but still managed to raise $20,000. Previous years have raised more than $60,000.

Arohanui Hospice event organiser Deb Sheard is hoping this year's event will exceed this.

"We are so excited that this year's event is able to take place. We were overwhelmed with the generosity last year with many supporters still donating in lieu of the event. In the past we have raised around $60,000, and we are hoping to exceed that amount this year."

There are 36 teams participating in the event.

Michael Higgins was managing director of Higgins Group Holdings and died in 2008.

To find out more about Arohanui Hospice and the services it delivers, click here.