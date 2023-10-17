Noeleen Voice from Alzhiemer's Manawatū makes the most of the drizzle during the Memory Walk last Friday. Photo / Judith Lacy

As politicians donned their party colours for one last campaigning push last Friday, a small group walked through The Square dressed in purple.

They were taking part in Alzheimer’s Manawatū's Memory Walk in Palmerston North to raise awareness of the disease. Purple is the colour used to represent dementia awareness.

Among the walkers were residents and staff from Bupa Riverstone Retirement Village, Metlifecare Retirement Village and Masonic Court.

Melva Jones said she was there to support people with Alzheimer’s and their families as the disease is all around us.

“Every person is different, every case is different. It can affect people in different ways.”

People with Alzheimer’s are still people and you can still communicate with them and learn from them, Jones said.

Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb, who was among the walkers, said occasions such as the walk heighten awareness of this “cruel condition”.

Alzheimer's Manawatu dementia adviser Liam Walsh (in the purple tutu) leads the Memory Walk through The Square last Friday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Alzheimer’s Society Manawatū is one of the city council’s strategic priority grant recipients for 2022-2025.

The society is receiving $15,655 a year for three years to assist it to “destigmatise dementia, reconnect those who have become socially isolated and empower people through education and information to take ownership of their own health and wellbeing”.

Marhsall-Lobb said she hoped this funding could be increased, as the need will increase.

Alzheimer’s Manawatū manager Tracy Lynn says 70,000 Kiwis live with dementia.

Four out of five Kiwis are affected by dementia in some way, and the number of Kiwis living with the disease is expected to reach 100,000 by 2025 and nearly triple to about 170,000 by 2050.

Lynn says even though dementia is one of New Zealand’s most significant healthcare and social service challenges, there is very little discussion or acknowledgement of its everyday impacts.

“As a society, we must do more to support people with dementia to live well and play a full and meaningful role in their communities.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia – about two-thirds of people with dementia have it.

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect how well our brains work.

Other forms of dementia are vascular, frontotemporal and Lewy body.

Kaye Harkness and her long-haired miniature dachshunds Mocha (left) and Zara were among representatives from Canine Friends Pet Therapy. Photo / Judith Lacy

Launched in 2012, World Alzheimer’s Month aims to raise awareness of dementia and challenge the stigma associated with the condition every September.

The walk was organised with the support of the Papaioea Rose City Lions Club.