Memories of Dame Vera Lynn captured by Palmerston North musician Vicki Lee

The Career That Chose Me authors historian Dr June Goodfield (left) and musician Vicki Lee. The photo has been altered to show the pair holding the book. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North musician Vicki Lee has collaborated with British historian Dr June Goodfield to write a book about Dame Vera Lynn.

The Career That Chose Me: Remembering Dame Vera Lynn gives an overview of 1939-1945, with a focus on Dame Vera and how the war impacted her, and then her influence on that period contextually.

It captures stories given to Lee that relate to those times.

"I have gathered in the vicinity of 300 stories, but we could not fit them all in this book," Lee says. "That's a separate project I have ahead."

Several of the people who shared their memories had met Dame Vera, and many more either saw her in concert or when she performed to troops.

There is mention of Lee's own career path and how she became involved with the English entertainer's music.



In April 2015, Lee performed a community concert at the Globe Theatre to commemorate 100 years since Gallipoli. Choosing the music of Dame Vera was timely as the songs are synonymous with WWII and resonate so well with those who remember, Lee says.

Then began a nostalgic journey to not only share Dame Vera's music but also to share the context of that time - and in turn gather many stories from subsequent audiences around New Zealand.

A series of concerts took place with the support of Rotary followed by a nationwide Ryman Village tour and independent concerts throughout New Zealand.

This led to Lee meeting Dame Vera on numerous occasions right up until her death. Her endorsement of Lee's approach has been integral to the concerts continuing, as in her words "when we sing these songs we remember those men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom".

Lee travelled to London in January 2020 to attend the unveiling of Dame Vera's portrait at the Royal Albert Hall. It was here she met Goodfield who was inspired to record in print the stories Lee had gathered.

Dame Vera died on June 18, 2020 aged 103. Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, her songs include We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover.

The Career That Chose Me can be bought from Bruce McKenzie Booksellers or directly from Vicki Lee at familees@xtra.co.nz or 027 242 5454.