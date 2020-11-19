Memorial Park pool and playground closed over summer

Memorial Park pool and playground will be closed over the summer due to an upgrade funding shortfall which has halted work.

Construction on the new Memorial Park playground and splashpad has been halted until the remainder of funding for the splashpad can be granted.

This will mean the pool and playground will be closed over summer and Palmerston North residents and visitors are being encouraged to visit a new park or pool in the city.

Construction at the park started in late May and the council hoped to secure the remaining $235,000 in funding for the splashpad during construction of the playground.

However, many funding organisations refocused the scope of their funding in the wake of Covid-19 resulting in council missing out on grants it had been hoping to receive.

Parks and Reserves manager Kathy Dever-Tod says some funding has been received though.

"We've been fortunate that both Mainland Foundation and the Lion Foundation have seen the enormous benefits this project will give our residents and have made financial contributions to this project.

"We currently have other funding applications being considered and are optimistic that those organisations will also realise what a drawcard the splashpad will be for our community."

However, other city parks will be open during the summer and residents are encouraged to visit a new park.



The Victoria Esplanade paddling pool was filled last week for summer swimming and Dever-Tod is encouraging families to make use of that or the free visits to Freyberg, Esplanade and Splashhurst for under 5s and a caregiver.

Papaioea Park, Rangiroa Reserve and Clyde Crescent are all within a few kilometres of Memorial Park, and the council also has a map of more than 50 playgrounds that can also be downloaded from their website.

Dever-Tod says construction on the playground and family area has been progressing well, and if funding applications are successful the construction of the splashpad could begin and allow the park to reopen in early 2021.

"The playground is almost complete, but we can't lay the safety surfacing under the equipment until the water pipes for the splashpad are laid.

"We also need to lay additional water pipes in the park before footpaths connecting all three sites can be laid, and the pool needs to be refenced.

"This work could be competed within eight weeks of the full funding being received."

Dever-Tod says she understands the city's residents will be upset by the news.

"Memorial Park is our second most popular park in the city and plays a vital role as a playground, aquatic facility, events venue and also has important historic connections.

"We are as disappointed as we know our residents will be that we haven't been able to achieve this funding and get the park open in time for summer.

"We're working hard to get external funding and are committed to getting the park completed."

The construction site will remain fenced for safety, while council awaits funding.

The skate rink, public toilet and the grassy area by the duck pond will still be accessible.

Over the Line, the large event that celebrates the end of the famous Gravel and Tar races, will still go ahead at the site on Wellington Anniversary weekend.

Previously, the celebration had been held in the park, but council has been able to shift this into the neighbouring sports field instead.

Extra food, entertainment and children's activities will be on hand to welcome people into the larger space.