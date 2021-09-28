Melbourne actor Jason Chasland to stay in Palmerston North until February

Jason Chasland, who will play Galileo in We Will Rock You next February, says being a performer has taught him sensitivity is not a weakness. Photo / Supplied

As another flight bit the dust, Melbourne actor Jason Chasland realised he couldn't break free and that the show must go on.

Chasland arrived in Palmerston North in the first week of July to start rehearsing the lead role in Act Three Productions' staging of We Will Rock You.

After just four shows, the musical was postponed because of the community transmission of Delta.

Chasland was booked to fly home on September 4, then September 25. Both flights were cancelled and the next available flight was December 1. With We Will Rock You due to return to the Regent stage in February, Chasland made the tough decision to stay in Palmy rather than return to his partner, Jacob, and their greyhound/Rhodesian ridgeback Izzy.

Chasland says getting a ticket on an Air New Zealand flight to Melbourne is essentially a lottery at the moment as there are few flights out of the country due to the increased Covid-19 alert levels.

Having to potentially quarantine in Melbourne then needing to return in late December or early January to start rehearsals for his role of Galileo, he decided to stay, not least because he might not be able to return here.

He has been cast in the lead diva role in Roxy: A New Hollywood Cabaret. The reimagining of the golden age of the silver screen, at Te Auaha, Tapere Nui in Wellington, is being workshopped. It will run from December 8-18.

Chasland, who grew up in Masterton and studied in Wellington, is gypsying between Palmerston North and Wellington and relying on people's kindness, which is both humbling and terrifying.

He says he is trying to find every pocket of gratitude and silver lining there is. He feels fortunate to be a New Zealand citizen and is with people who love and support him.

Chasland does have his cries but as a performer is used to dealing with his emotions, travelling and living out a suitcase, being a chameleon and adapting.

He hopes to do a solo show in Palmerston North and is putting his fingers in many pies trying to survive not just financially but creatively.

Right now, the world is in a state of chaos but there is beauty out there and kind people, he says.