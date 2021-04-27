MayDay Concert at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North

The Brazen Hussies return for Palmerston North's celebration of international union pride day on Saturday.

International Workers' Day is on Saturday and as it's been three years since the last musical celebration, MayDay Concert tickets are sure to be in hot demand.

Dion Martin has organised every MayDay concert since the first in 1995 at the karaoke bar of the Albert Pub. He's steered the event through venue changes and from yearly to every two years. The last concert was in 2018 with the next planned for 2020. Covid-19 put paid to that.

Martin says the musical acts need to have a social justice message and not just put on items for the sake of it.

The Brazen Hussies from Palmy return with songs about tax, housing and climate change. Where Have All the Houses Gone? is adapted from Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

"Where have all the tenants gone?

No homes for them

Where have all the families gone?

To Winz motels."

The other performers are Brass Razoo Solidarity Band from Wellington, Michelle Robinson Dance Theatre, Julie and Rastem, Hula Beatz, the Dunes, and Andi Leipst as Ruby Dax.

The Dunes are a four-piece originals indie band from Waitārere Beach and Levin, while Hula Beatz are Pasifika women from Whanganui who focus on female empowerment.

The singing, dancing and musical acts will compete for the MayDay Cup, originally the Manawatū unions sports cup. The judges will assess the extent to which the items have a social justice component and are inspiring.

Martin says some young people today don't know what a union is, yet alone MayDay. Previously, parents would tell their children about unions.

Martin says unions provide protection in the workplace. Using his hand to indicate a small amount, he says members pay that much in fees but they get this much back, as he stretches his hands beyond his sides.

Bargaining is a numbers game and like Anzac Day, workers stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before.

"I tell people, it's all about how big is your army," Martin says.

Nothing is worth fighting for in society that we haven't gained without collective action. As an example, Martin points to the extension from five to 10 days' sick leave achieved through unions' collective lobbying of the Government.

At the MayDay concert, politicians and unionists will take part in political karaoke in between the musical acts; they will have just three minutes to make their points. Among those taking part will be Green MP Jan Logie, who championed paid leave for domestic violence survivors.

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Michael Wood, MP for Palmerston North Tangi Utikere and Palmerston North-based MP Teanau Tuiono are among those also trying their hand at political karaoke.

Five dollars from each ticket will go to the Myanmar Pro-democracy Movement. Martin says support for the democratically elected Government in Myanmar is part of unions' international focus.

MayDay on May 1 is celebrated around the world as International Workers' Day. Martin says it is international union pride day and a time to stand up and say "I'm proud to be union".

The Details

What: MayDay Concert

When: Saturday, May 1, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: $10 at the door.