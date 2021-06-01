Maurice Greer and Human Instinct to play final show in Palmerston North

Human Instinct, fronted by Maurice Greer, will perform for the last time ever on June 5. Photo / Supplied

Human Instinct, fronted by Maurice Greer, will perform for the last time ever on June 5. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North born and raised music icon Maurice Greer and legendary band Human Instinct last appeared in Greer's hometown nearly 50 years ago.

It was September 1971 when the Instinct headlined a show that also featured the Kal-Q-Lated Risk at the old Astoria Ballroom.

Now nearly 75, Greer has had the ambition of performing one last time in the city of his birth at the top of his bucket list. For the past two years, after a successful Human Instinct concert to a sell-out crowd at the Tauranga Entertainers Club, he has been searching for a suitable venue in Palmerston North. Greer has retired to Pāpāmoa in the Bay of Plenty.

Out of the blue a couple of months ago Steve Tolly, promoter of the Bent Horseshoe concerts, approached Greer with an offer he could not resist. "A dream come true," he says.

So on Saturday, Greer and the Human Instinct will hit the stage at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club for his final gig ever. Along with Greer on drums and vocals, and yes he still drums standing up ("better for my vocals", he says), will be bass guitarist and vocals Garry Black, ace guitarist Mike Kirk and Wayne Black on bass guitar and vocals.

Supporting Maurice and the Human Instinct will be lifelong friend Trevor Harrison, who will emcee the show and also sing a few rock'n'roll numbers.

APRA Silver Scroll winner Corben Simpson will open the show. He currently performs around the Bay of Plenty with his own band, In Orbit.



Greer's first band was with two other icons of the 1960 and 70s - Garry (Gazza) Powell and Clive Whelan - while attending Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School.

Greer moved Auckland and caught the attention of the Four Fours, who were New Zealand's top group of the time. As The Four Fours, the band played support for The Rolling Stones' 1966 New Zealand tour and then headed for the UK, changing their name to Human Instinct en route.

Greer is included on the Creative Giants of Palmerston North website.

Greer will be happy to autograph albums and CDs, and will have a few CDs of the Human Instinct and Four Fours available for purchase.



The Details:

What: Maurice Greer and Human Instinct

When: Saturday, June 5, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz, Beggs MusicWorks, or steve@benthorseshoe.co.nz.