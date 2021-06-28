Matariki Kindergarten in Palmerston North celebrates Matariki

Members of the Matariki Kindergarten community on their lantern walk to celebrate Matariki. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

On one side of the wooden gate, up a rise, is one of Palmerston North's busiest streets and the bright lights of a convenience store.

On the other side is a sheltered seating area and fire pit, where Matariki Rudolf Steiner Kindergarten is celebrating Matariki.

Matariki (the Pleiades) signals the Māori New Year. For Māori, the appearance of the star cluster heralds a time of remembrance, joy and peace.

About 35 people gathered at dusk last Wednesday to celebrate the festival, postponed from the shortest day due to rain.

The children sang songs about whetū (stars), took their handmade lanterns on a walk and put in orders for burnt marshmallows, which one girl declared as "delicious".

Patrick, a parent, and teacher Angie Williams toast marshmallows. Photo / Judith Lacy

"The Matariki Festival is the highlight of the kindergarten year for us," head teacher Karolyn Gray says.

Celebrating Matariki may be new to some New Zealanders, but this kindergarten has been observing the time of light returning at midwinter and new beginnings for years, Gray says.

Matariki Rudolf Steiner Kindergarten began operating 37 years ago and is the only one of its type in Manawatū.

The children decorated their lanterns and sang "on earth shines my lantern with me". Photo / Judith Lacy

The kindergarten provides home-cooked meals, using produce from the large garden, and including organic ingredients where possible. Seasonal and daily rhythms nurture the children, and their creativity is fostered by imaginative play in a technology-free environment, Gray says.

With just 11 children enrolled, the Terrace End kindergarten has vacancies for children 2-1/2 to 6 years.

A playgroup meets one morning a week for babies to 2 and a half years and their parents.

+ INFO For more information and enrolment, email info@steinerkindergarten.school.nz or phone 354 4514.