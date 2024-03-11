New Massey University pro chancellor Angela Hauk-Willis and chancellor Alistair Davis.

Alistair Davis is Massey University’s new chancellor.

He has been Massey’s pro chancellor since November 2023 and a member of the University Council since 2018.

The University Council is the governance body for the university’s operations.

Before retiring in 2020, Davis was the chief executive of Toyota New Zealand. He joined the company the day after his final university exam in 1979, becoming Toyota’s first graduate to join directly out of university.

He served as chairman of Toyota New Zealand from 2020-2022 and was also a director of Toyota Australia and Toyota Finance.

Davis says it is the council’s job to balance the interests of students, academics, professional staff, taxpayers, funders, the environment and society.

“Some of the council’s work is the basic administration, financial management and compliance requirements that exist for any large institution, but it also extends to oversight of the more inspirational aspects of a university, including research, our contribution to society, nurturing of students, forging of new paths to obtain education and new ways of teaching, our growing understanding and application of Te Tiriti in the 21st century and so on.”

He would like Massey to become more resilient and able to operate with less reliance on constrained government funding, and be able to continue to contribute consistently and mightily to New Zealand.

“We are in extremely difficult times, but the university has a variety of plans to respond to these challenges and over time I am confident that we can return to a healthy position. The world, more than ever, requires robust intellectual endeavour to address some hefty challenges, including climate change, the erosion of biodiversity, the malicious use of artificial intelligence and big data, political extremism and racism, inequality and so on. We need to be healthy to be able to contribute meaningfully to these challenges in the context of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Angela Hauk-Willis is the new pro chancellor. She was appointed to the council in 2022 by the Minister of Education. She has considerable experience in public sector management and administration, having held several senior management roles, including serving as treasury deputy secretary for 12 years.

The pro chancellor stands in for the chancellor when required, whether that be for council meetings, business meetings, sub-committees, or at graduation ceremonies.

Former chancellor Michael Ahie has stepped down after 12 years on the council, eight as chancellor.

“As Massey approaches its centennial year in 2027, I have great pride in what we have achieved and what we represent – a unique New Zealand institution with a student-centric heart and a distinctive character shaped by our diverse, mature and regionally dispersed student body,” Ahie said.

“Our people and our graduates embody the quintessential New Zealand character, full of aspiration and ready to challenge the status quo.

“As a community, I look forward to our university continuing to foster confident, creative and compassionate people – qualities essential for the 21st-century leaders who will emerge from our halls.”

He plans to continue his involvement in governance across the research, education and food and fibre sectors, as well as supporting his wider whānau in their endeavours.