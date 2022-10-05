Renz Narvadez gave the valedictory on behalf of Massey 72 at last week's School of Aviation wings presentation ceremony. Photo / David Wiltshire

If you are dead set against your child becoming a pilot, it's best you don't live near an airport, take them overseas, or pay for their flying lessons.

That's what could be gleaned from the mini biographies of the 28 Massey University School of Aviation students who received their wings at two ceremonies last Friday.

Massey hasn't had a wings ceremony for 18 months, due to the pandemic. The Massey University pilot's brevet, known as wings, is awarded to aviation students who have completed the practical and academic requirements to become a professional pilot.

Chung Leng Ngor was born in Cambodia and moved to New Zealand when he was 3. He frequently travelled between the two countries, sparking his interest in aviation.

Shivnesh Singh was born and raised in West Auckland. When he was young he fell in love with airplane food during yearly visits to Fiji to see relatives. As he got older he found there were other elements to aviation he enjoyed besides the food.

Stefan Wright grew up around family friends who were Emirates pilots, while Jacob Lagumen was 7 when he asked his mother how airplanes flew.

Alexander Bagnall lived a stone's throw from Whenuapai airbase, while Nathaniel Sutherland was inspired by his grandfather Terry, who has flown for major airlines around the world.

Providing reflections on behalf of Massey 72, Renz Narvadez said the cohort had had a multitude of thrilling experiences. The aviation industry had been looking dark and uncertain but was flourishing once again.

"Thank you all. Massey 72 out."

The guest speaker at both wings presentation ceremonies last Friday was Wing Commander Richard Beaton. Photo / David Wiltshire

Guest speaker at both ceremonies, Wing Commander Richard Beaton, said reading the graduates' biographies showed how the aviation bug had affected them at an early age.

It was no ordinary graduation; a wings ceremony was the transition from student to pilot.

"This is your moment, you have earned it, you are entitled to it, enjoy it. Welcome to the club."

The future of global aviation reminded bright and the pilot shortage was real, he said.

Beaton has had a long career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force and is now the operating airworthiness authority for the New Zealand Defence Force.

He used to be an Air New Zealand pilot and is an adjacent lecturer at Massey.

Speaking to the Massey 73 cohort, Beaton gave a shoutout to the Westies. He is a born and raised Westie and proud of it. He used to earn $5.25 an hour stacking shelves at Pak'nSave to fund flight training at Ardmore.

A number of awards were given out at the end of both ceremonies for School of Aviation students and staff. Ross Monson received the Massey University School of Aviation Skywards Award for Outstanding Airmanship.

In January 2021, Monson and a student were returning from a mountain flying lesson when the engine lost power. They made a mayday call and made a forced landing near Cheltenham. The landing was perfect and the aircraft was undamaged. The cause was found to be a loose fuel line that lead to engine failure, the citation said. It was the second time Monson had received the award.

School of Aviation chief executive Ashok Poduval, who has worked in the aviation industry for 30 years, said the recovery of airlines had started across the globe. There was pent-up demand for travel causing a rapid resurgence of the industry. He told the students to hang in there and stay connected with the industry.

The Massey University Aviation Centre in Airport Dr was opened in 2019 as a purpose-built aviation training centre. Covering 2200 square metres, it has enabled the school to operate out of one facility after 33 years of working as a split campus.