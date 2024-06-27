Advertisement
Massey University professor earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Manawatu Guardian
Massey University professor Harjinder Singh is a recipient of the IFT Lifetime Achievement Award.

Massey University professor Harjinder Singh has received a prestigious award.

Singh, a distinguished professor and director of the Riddet Institute who joined Massey University in Palmerston North in 1989, is the recipient of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the science of food.

IFT is a non-profit scientific organisation committed to advancing food science and its application across the global food system. It has more than 11,000 individual members in more than 90 countries.

To be considered for the Lifetime Achievement Award, individuals’ careers must reflect contributions to food science.

Singh received his undergraduate and master’s degrees, both in biochemistry, from Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

He then earned his PhD in food science and technology at University College Cork in Cork, Ireland, before moving to Palmerston North.

His work focuses on the creation and advancement of multi-disciplinary alliances, such as those between food and nutritional sciences.

Singh has received several prestigious awards during his career; notably, he received the Prime Minister’s Science Prize, the highest scientific award in New Zealand.

In addition to his Lifetime Achievement award, Singh is also an IFT fellow, an honour given to IFT members to recognise career excellence and significant service, leadership and contributions to IFT.

Singh will receive his award at the the IFT Annual event and expo at Chicago’s McCormick Place in July.

