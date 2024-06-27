Massey University professor Harjinder Singh is a recipient of the IFT Lifetime Achievement Award.

Massey University professor Harjinder Singh has received a prestigious award.

Singh, a distinguished professor and director of the Riddet Institute who joined Massey University in Palmerston North in 1989, is the recipient of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the science of food.

IFT is a non-profit scientific organisation committed to advancing food science and its application across the global food system. It has more than 11,000 individual members in more than 90 countries.

To be considered for the Lifetime Achievement Award, individuals’ careers must reflect contributions to food science.

Singh received his undergraduate and master’s degrees, both in biochemistry, from Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.