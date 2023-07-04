New Zealand Landcare Trust ecologist Tania Bramley gives a practical demonstration of stream health assessment at a Manawatū field day.

Massey University scientists from the School of Agriculture and Environment are beginning a project to support the rural sector as it moves to improve waterways on farms.

The Catchment Solutions Tiaki Wai Project is being funded with $3 million over the next three years by the Ministry for the Environment, as part of a $56m pool of funding for the protection of lakes, rivers and streams across Aotearoa.

Professor David Horne and Associate Professor Ranvir Singh will lead the project. Its main aim is to educate and provide training for farmers and iwi, including resources and educational materials, to support their on-farm work. This will include Massey’s leading research in edge-of-field technologies.

Edge-of-field solutions, where the pasture meets the waterway, are crucial for the control of potential contaminants from farmland into waterways. Massey has developed innovative drainage management practices, controlled drainage management, woodchip bioreactors and sediment detention bunds that all seek to minimise contaminant losses that can affect the waterway ecosystem.

The project is being launched in Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

One of the project’s aims is to use the river’s biological and water quality data and analysis to facilitate co-discovery, co-learning and co-innovation; where farmers, iwi and scientists work together to develop targeted water quality mitigation, or improvement, practices.

The project is collaborating with three river catchment groups to help identify critical contaminant flow pathways and get water samples collected and tested.

“The strength of the project lies in its collaborative approach, translating emerging water quality science, combined with targeted water sampling and testing, into practical water quality solutions and practices that farmers and landowners can use to reduce contaminant losses to waterways,” Singh says.

The project has already started working with the community and a series of workshops, field days and masterclasses have begun.

The workshops, field days and masterclasses include information and practical demonstrations of water quality testing, stream health assessment, innovative drain designs and tools to map critical flow pathways from farmland. Attendees can also learn about potential solutions to prevent contamination runoff and watch a demonstration of a newly constructed woodchip bioreactor to help treat drainage waters.

The learning opportunities are free for the rural sector or anyone who works with land and water, with options to attend increasing as the project continues.

Information on classes and digital resources will be made available on the Catchment Solutions Tiaki Wai website.

Head of the School of Agriculture and Environment Professor Paul Kenyon says the project is another example of Massey working proactively with industry and the community to ensure our environment is appropriately managed, while also ensuring New Zealand agriculture remains productive and profitable.

The Essential Freshwater Fund is worth $137m over three years and is part of the $1.219 billion Jobs for Nature funding programme. It is strategic investment in freshwater management that moves beyond fencing waterways and planting, the Minstry for the Environment says.

The money funds the filling of capability and capacity gaps so the essential freshwater reforms can be fully rolled out across the country.

The essential freshwater reforms were introduced by the Government in 2020 to stop further degradation of waterways, make material improvements and restore waterways to a healthy state within a generation.