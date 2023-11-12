Gabriela Harris says her animal science background has set her up well for the nutritional aspect of cat food development at Wattie's.

Months out from graduating with a degree in animal science from Massey University, Gabriela Harris visited the Wattie’s pet food manufacturing site in Hastings.

Soon after, she secured a role as a research and development technologist, which involves working for the manufacturer’s leading New Zealand cat food brand Chef.

As part of her role, Harris consults with Massey’s Associate Professor David Thomas. This continues a 30-year relationship Wattie’s has with Massey’s Centre for Feline Nutrition on testing and product development.

Harris says it is great to be able to work with Thomas on all things cat health and nutrition.

“I’ve always been obsessed with animals, so I love my role in pet food, and get to make a positive contribution to cats and dogs’ lives. My animal science background has set me up well for the nutritional aspect of product development.

“I also enjoy plenty of variety and ongoing learning. The pet food category is a fast-growing industry with lots of opportunities.”

Thomas says it is a privilege to work with the Wattie’s team in the development of complete and balanced cat foods.

Massey is embarking on its first long-term independent study into indoor versus outdoor cats in New Zealand, and Thomas expects this to reveal many valuable insights for the pet food industry.

In addition to producing wet pet food products, Harris’ role covers supporting customer service queries such as “What is the best food for my cat with kidney issues”?

Her top advice for New Zealand cat owners is to always give their cat a complete and balanced diet and to avoid the humanisation of pet food.

“Cats don’t eat the same as us. They are naturally carnivores and go for highly nutritious organ meat such as liver and kidney, rather than chicken breast for example. A wet food diet is important for cats as they can be water averse and more susceptible to dehydration and kidney issues. Wet cat food also lowers the risk of weight gain.”

As a research and development technologist, Harris is enjoying developing her expertise in product development and recipe creation.

The New Zealand Petfood Manufacturers Association says the country has the second-highest rate of pet ownership in the world after the United States.

Cats are New Zealand's most popular pet, with 41 per cent of households owning an average of 1.7 cats — that's about 1.2 million Kiwi cats.












