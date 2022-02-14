Professor David Hayman has been appointed the inaugural Percival Carmine Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health. Photo / Brad Boniface Photography

Building on Massey's expertise in epidemiology and public health is the aim behind a new position established by the Massey University Foundation. The Percival Carmine Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health has been funded by Massey alumni Anne and Bryce Carmine to the value of $3.5 million for the next 10 years.

It will be occupied by Professor David Hayman from the School of Veterinary Science.

Hayman is a world expert in infectious disease ecology and has particular expertise in emerging bat infections. He holds numerous international roles, including on a newly established One Health High-Level Expert Panel advising the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the World Health Organisation on health crises arising from the human-animal-ecosystem interface.

He is also involved in a research project that explores what factors allow pathogens, such as coronaviruses, to jump from animals to humans in particular environments.

Anne and Bryce say the ability to endow a Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health will enable Hayman and his team to continue this significant research, and other multi-disciplinary projects, that are of particular importance to the current global situation.

"We are delighted to be able to support research that has the potential to contribute so much to society's understanding of infection transmission, spillover and subsequent disease, and potentially inform future policy," Bryce says.

Anne says the chair will provide postgraduate and postdoctoral training in epidemiology and public health in New Zealand, therefore facilitating the development of skilled researchers.

Hayman says he is hugely honoured to be the recipient of the generous donation. "The continuity of the funding and amount allow both long-term planning and flexibility, which will enable me and my team to continue some ambitious infectious disease research both within New Zealand and internationally."

Professor Jon Huxley, head of the School of Veterinary Science, says the school is humbled by the generosity of the Carmines.

"It is difficult to overestimate how transformative their generosity will be for Professor Hayman and his critically important research, but also for us as a school. Having a named philanthropically funded chair is a very big deal for our school and is another huge step forward in our aspiration to take the very best of New Zealand veterinary science to the world."

Anne and Bryce are second-generation Massey alumni, and have been heavily involved with the university for a number of years. The new position is named after Anne's father Cam Percival, who graduated with a degree in agriculture in 1945. Percival went on to make a pivotal contribution to the discovery of facial eczema in sheep in New Zealand, as well as global contributions through his work with the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Bank.

The family connections and value of the education each family member received from Massey, plus the desire to give back to the university, were key motivating factors behind the decision to make such a contribution, Anne says. "Our Massey education was critical for both Bryce and I in securing our first jobs and anchoring our future careers."

Anne began her career as a clinical trial co-ordinator for the pharmaceutical company Merck before transitioning to Adis Press as a medical writer. Bryce began his career as a hospital sales representative. He went on to various senior executive roles with responsibility for global pharmaceutical sales and marketing, and the development of new products prior to their approval by regulatory agencies. He subsequently became founder, chief executive and chairman of biotech company HaemaLogiX.

"Anne and I firmly believe that our education at Massey established a scientific curiosity and built an understanding that following the scientific evidence of a well-designed research project is critical for valid conclusions and the creation of new knowledge," Bryce says.