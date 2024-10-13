Feilding Brass - a brass band that has served the community for 130 years - takes over at 1pm. Led by acting musical director Mat Johnston, the band will play a mix of upbeat, popular music and traditional brass numbers.

At 2pm the five-member Feilding Agricultural High School rock covers band Cha-Hoo bring youthful exuberance to the event, with support from their peers.

Seasoned covers band Still Undecided will bring their usual infectious energy in presenting a diverse repertoire of classics ranging from the iconic tunes of the ‘70s to the latest chart-toppers, due on stage at 3pm.

Feilding Brass, under the directorship of Iraja Max Haas da Silva, performed at Spring Music Fest '23.

Local band Please Do Not Touch will finish with their high-energy set with well-known songs spanning the past 50 years.

Lead singer Shar said the band was excited to be performing at the event.

“As a professional band we usually perform at weddings and a wide range of functions. Community events hold great significance within the music scene and enable musicians to perform with unrestrained passion for their art. We have been in rehearsal, eager to deliver to our audience,” she said.

Event organiser Chris Craddock said it was rewarding to provide free live community events featuring performances by high-calibre musicians. It was being supported by Trillian Trust.

There will also be a free children’s bouncy castle for this event and a sausage sizzle.

The wet weather back-up venue is the Stockyard Bar (Denbigh) Hotel, Manchester St, Feilding.

For more information, please contact event organizer Chris Craddock at 027 410 2420 or visit the event’s Facebook page

WHAT: Spring Music Fest ‘24 – Feilding.

WHEN: Sunday, October 20, 11am – 5pm.

WHERE: Manchester Square, Feilding Town Centre.

WET WEATHER VENUE: Stockyard Bar (Denbigh) Hotel, Manchester Street, Feilding.

WHY: A Spring Music celebration of local and district-wide music performance.

COST: Free community events.