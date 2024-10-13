Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Manchester Square in Feilding to rock to Spring Music Festival

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
3 mins to read
Still Undecided will play a diverse repertoire of classics.

Still Undecided will play a diverse repertoire of classics.

A free community live music event has been planned slap-bang in the middle of Feilding this weekend as part of NZ Spring Music celebrations.

Spring Music Fest ‘24 will see six acts take the stage on the cobblestone area of Manchester Square, from an historic brass band to a fledgling college group.

The Feilding event, organised by Music Festivals and Events NZ, kicks off at 11am with opening act Chrissy Kerr, a singer/songwriter and guitarist from Feilding.

Her musical journey is influenced by a consortium of genres, particularly jazz/blues/grunge and rock.

At 12pm the duo Table for Two take the stage. Kirsty & Lucretia are a pianist/singer act doing classic covers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Feilding Brass - a brass band that has served the community for 130 years - takes over at 1pm. Led by acting musical director Mat Johnston, the band will play a mix of upbeat, popular music and traditional brass numbers.

At 2pm the five-member Feilding Agricultural High School rock covers band Cha-Hoo bring youthful exuberance to the event, with support from their peers.

Seasoned covers band Still Undecided will bring their usual infectious energy in presenting a diverse repertoire of classics ranging from the iconic tunes of the ‘70s to the latest chart-toppers, due on stage at 3pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Feilding Brass, under the directorship of Iraja Max Haas da Silva, performed at Spring Music Fest '23.
Feilding Brass, under the directorship of Iraja Max Haas da Silva, performed at Spring Music Fest '23.

Local band Please Do Not Touch will finish with their high-energy set with well-known songs spanning the past 50 years.

Lead singer Shar said the band was excited to be performing at the event.

“As a professional band we usually perform at weddings and a wide range of functions. Community events hold great significance within the music scene and enable musicians to perform with unrestrained passion for their art. We have been in rehearsal, eager to deliver to our audience,” she said.

Event organiser Chris Craddock said it was rewarding to provide free live community events featuring performances by high-calibre musicians. It was being supported by Trillian Trust.

There will also be a free children’s bouncy castle for this event and a sausage sizzle.

The wet weather back-up venue is the Stockyard Bar (Denbigh) Hotel, Manchester St, Feilding.

For more information, please contact event organizer Chris Craddock at 027 410 2420 or visit the event’s Facebook page

WHAT: Spring Music Fest ‘24 – Feilding.

WHEN: Sunday, October 20, 11am – 5pm.

WHERE: Manchester Square, Feilding Town Centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WET WEATHER VENUE: Stockyard Bar (Denbigh) Hotel, Manchester Street, Feilding.

WHY: A Spring Music celebration of local and district-wide music performance.

COST: Free community events.

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian