Wellington barbershop quartet Synergy are following in the vocal chords of the Musical Island Boys.

The Manawatunes Chorus will show their home city why they are New Zealand’s small barbershop chorus champions in a concert on August 27.

Joining them at Harmony Unleashed in Palmerston North will be up-and-coming Wellington quartet Synergy.

In July, Synergy competed at the Barbershop Harmony International Convention in Kentucky, United States.

Synergy are known for representing their Kiwi and Indian roots while bringing a unique flavour to barbershop.

They are competing in the Pan Pacific Convention in Auckland next month.

Also performing at Harmony Unleashed will be Miss-FOUR-tune from Freyberg High School. The group has been singing together under the tutelage of Kirsten Clark for about three years.

This will be their last year singing together as three of the singers are in Year 13 and are leaving Palmerston North next year.

Next month, Miss-FOUR-tune are off to Auckland for the Young Singers in Harmony National Convention.

Miss-FOUR-tune barbershop quartet are Grace Costley (left), Poppy Costley, Phoebe Conger and Krissie Bearsely.

The concert’s soloist will be Armani Whitehead-Wilson from Palmerston North Boys’ High School. Armani is also a member of Manawatunes.

The 18 male chorus members range in age from 13 to late 70s, president Andrew Gore says.

Two Manawatunes quartets will also perform at the concert.

The Manawatunes will sing a range of music from old traditionals to Ed Sheeran.

Tickets can be bought at manawatunes.harmonysite.com or text 022 150 6144.

The Details

What: Harmony Unleashed

When: Sunday, August 27, 2.30pm

Where: St Albans Presbyterian Church, Hokowhitu

Tickets: $20 adults, $10 students