Manawatunes Chorus to host Barbershop Harmony New Zealand national convention

The headline Show of Champions quartet is Wellington-based Grand Central. Photo / Supplied

After an unconventional 2020 and no convention, Barbershop Harmony New Zealand's national convention will be held in Palmerston North in September.

It's the first time since 2000 that Palmerston North has hosted the convention, and there will be two opportunities for the public to enjoy four-part singing.

Convention delegates are invited to take part in The Big Sing on Friday, September 24, in The Square, providing a free lunchtime public taster of barbershop singing.

On Saturday, September 25, the Show of Champions at the Regent on Broadway will feature the winning choruses and quartets from the convention contests.

The headline Show of Champions quartet is Wellington-based Grand Central. It consists of Will Hunkin (lead), Kisena Asi (bass), Jeff Hunkin (baritone) and Henrietta Hunkin-Tagaloa (tenor). Will and Jeff are members of Musical Island Boys, who won the 2014 International Quartet Championship at the Barbershop Harmony Society's international convention in Las Vegas.

There are some firsts for The Power of Harmony convention, which is hosted by Barbershop Harmony New Zealand and the Manawatunes Chorus.

Due to Covid-19, it will be the only in-person Barbershop Harmony Society convention held in the world this year.

It will also be the first time only Kiwis have attended the national convention, with even the headline quartet from New Zealand. They usually come from Australia or the United States. The Power of Harmony is being billed as a groundbreaking convention because it the first truly New Zealand one.

Last year, the US-based Barbershop Harmony Society decided to encourage women to join the society - not to sing in separate quartets and choruses but to sing parts traditionally sung by men and with men. The decision means for the first time convention competitions are open to men and women.

More than 500 delegates are registered for the convention, comprising 28 quartets and 14 choruses from throughout New Zealand.

Manawatunes Chorus manager Bill Milham says hosting the convention is extra special because it is the city's 150th anniversary. He says organisers are lucky with Palmerston North because the venue, accommodation and restaurants are nearby and within walking distance.

Formed in 1996, Manawatunes has about 20 members who sing a capella (unaccompanied) harmony.

On Wednesday and Thursday before to the convention, Barbershop Harmony New Zealand is hosting the Young Singers in Harmony National Convention.

The secondary schools competition culminates with a show on Thursday evening at the Regent on Broadway highlighting all the winners.

The details:

What: Show of Champions

When: Saturday, September 25, 7.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek or from the venue