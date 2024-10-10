“It was a memorable day for the youth, from tackling the heights at Adrenaline Forest to exploring the RNZPC, watching training scenarios, visiting the Police Museum and engaging with AOS members and trying on their gear.

“We also had a great team ensuring the day was a success so a big thanks to Constable Allan McLean and Blue Light volunteers Toni, Janelle, Tony and Sharny for all their efforts.

“The feedback from the youth was that it was the best day they have had, which was hugely rewarding to hear.”

Lucas said a major highlight was watching training scenarios in action at the RNZPC and being shown the new scenario village.

“They really enjoyed watching the training and the staff running it were more than happy to answer their many questions, including how they can pave the way now for becoming a police officer. It was an inspirational experience for the youth, with the seed firmly planted in many of becoming a police officer after completing high school.

“They absolutely loved the Big Day Out and the excitement in seeing them also apply themselves to Adrenaline Forest and overcome the course was awesome. We never heard ‘I can’t do this’ but they all tried, with support and encouragement, overcoming the fear, working through the problem and finding a solution. We can’t wait to hold another Big Day Out.”