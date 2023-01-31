Eli van der Werff, 10, makes a massager with help from tutor Brian Wilkinson. Photo / Judith Lacy

Jacob Noud celebrated Australia Day in style by making a transtasman rugby ball from wood.

Jacob was one of 20 young people taking part in Manawatū Woodworkers Guild’s week-long school holiday programme last week.

The 10-year-old said the ball’s intricate pattern reflected his Aussie and Kiwi heritage.

His father, the Aussie, is a keen woodworker and Jacob got into it at a young age. His mum, the Kiwi, saw a story about the introductory programme in the Manawatū Guardian and signed Jacob up.

“I got really excited.”

The 20 students were divided into four groups and each morning they tried a different skill - scroll saw, pyrography, assembly, carving, and woodturning.

Jacob Noud, 10, uses a woodturner to make a pen with help from Gary Sparrow. Photo / Judith Lacy

Gary Sparrow is one of the volunteer tutors who supervises the use of the lathes. He has a tray of goodies to inspire students in their woodworking.

There’s a door stop, hedgehog, kiwi, bowls, round balls, pen, pen holder, dibbers for planting, massagers, ball and cup game, rolling pins, pendants, and a pen holder for the fridge.

Sparrow says variety is the key for the children and he wants them to decide what to make for themselves or their families and how the items are decorated.

“They do some fancy stuff here, they really enjoy it.”

Jacob Noud's transtasman rugby ball. Photo / Judith Lacy

Jacob got the idea for his rugby ball from the hedgehog.

He also made a pen for his mother as she works in an office.

Sparrow, who is coming up 82, has been a member of the guild since 1998. He has been a school holiday programme volunteer since it started about eight years ago.

Mac McKenzie drives over from Masterton each day to run the scroll saw section.

He is a member of the Wairarapa Woodworkers Guild and it is the second time he has volunteered for the Manawatū programme.

McKenzie says if he can do his little bit to help someone along in life his effort is well worth it.

Luke Martin, 12, carves a sparrow. Photo / Judith Lacy

The next programme for 10- to 14-year-olds will be in the October school holidays.

Email president@manawatuwoodworkers.org.nz for details.





