Some of the wonderful creations you can make from wood. Display tables like these will be a feature of Expo 2023 on May 21.

What happens when woodworkers from throughout the lower North Island gather in Palmerston North for Expo 2023? First, competitions and demonstrations produce exquisite or quirky works of art. Exhibits of work generate questions, advice and discussions. Inspiration and motivation are stirred in both experienced woodworkers and members of the public.

Then in the following days, weeks and months, in workshops, guild halls and homes, this stirring has a powerful and memorable effect. Regardless of whether the driver is creativity, self-expression or need, and the craft/s of interest are hobby or income, pieces of wood are transformed into functional and aesthetically pleasing pieces of furniture, kitchen implements, children’s toys, games and works of art.

Recycled native timbers are often used, making woodworking a sustainable and even more satisfying craft. Long-term Palmerston North residents will recall the controversial felling of the plane trees lining Fitzherbert Ave, to allow for road widening. The Manawatū Woodworkers Guild was able to get some of that wood for its members’ work.

Wood is also sourced from dead trees on farms.

“Of course, we have all been and continue to be excellent scavengers of wood from fallen trees in someone else’s backyard,” a member confesses.

“If we are honest, we would admit that we look forward to a good old storm occasionally to provide us with more good timber.”

Why such passion for wood? Member Steve Poole, who died recently, suggested: “wood is warm, metal is cold”. Guild members also delight in the exquisite range and depth of grain patterns and colours in wood.

The concept of running a regional open day began in Manawatū in 1991. The learning and pleasure that resulted from interacting with woodworkers from outside the region, along with the challenge and inspiration from competitions, led to open days becoming a regular event.

On Sunday, May 21 accomplished Wellington wood turner and tutor Hugh Mills will demonstrate how to decorate the edges of bowls and platters.

Masterton woodworker Mac McKenzie with one of his all-wood clocks.

Mac McKenzie, from Wairarapa, will demonstrate several aspects of making components for his all-wood clocks.

Bruce Leask, of Palmerston North, will display and talk about his collection of old gramophones.

Experienced woodworker Brian Coulter will reveal some of the skills involved in woodcarving.

Difficult-to-buy woodworking machines, tools, timber and accessories will be for sale.

Expo 2023 also provides opportunities for the public to try their hand at scroll sawing, woodturning and pyrography.

There will be displays of work by students from the guild’s school holiday programme, Cornerstone Christian School teaching programme, furniture and turning groups and wooden toys made for the guild’s Pinocchio project.

The Details

What: Manawatū Woodworkers Guild Expo 2023.

When: Sunday, May 21, doors open 9am, prizegiving 2.30pm.

Where: Barber Hall, Waldegrave St.

Entry: $5 adults, $10 family.











